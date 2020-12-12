December 12, 2020 47

Nigerian born, British heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua returns to the ring to defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev in London on Saturday.

Joshua who had a rough moment last year after tasting his first defeat in the ring against Mexican, Andy Ruiz bounced back to reclaim is title in a rematch last December.

Due to the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, all sporting activities were suspended as there haven’t been any any major boxing fight this year.

Joshua, Pulev fight will bring excitement to the boxing fans who have been longing to see their favourite boxer in the ring again.

Speaking on his fight against Pulev, Joshua said: “The pressure that I went through last year was tough, but it made me mentally stronger. I grew a thicker skin. I’ve always been tough and wanted to fight the best, that’s never been an issue.

“What have I got to lose? I’ve got everything to gain. I want to be successful in boxing and the only way to be successful is take on big challenges. This is just another one I’m looking forward to competing with.” He said.

Anthony Joshua Vs Kubrat Pulev records

Anthony Joshua has an impressive record, defeated Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte.

Although, his defeat Andy Ruiz is tagged as biggest boxing upsets in history. His record is 23-1 with 21 KOs.

Just like Joshua, Pulev who have been a professional Boxer for eleven years has only lost just one match.

Pulev defeated Nigerian Boxer, Samuel Peter, Derek Chisora and Hughie Fury.

His record is 28-1, 14 KOs.

Anthony Joshua Vs Pulev prediction

You might want to put your money on Anthony Joshua if you watched his last match against Andy Ruiz in last December.

After losing to the out-of-shape Mexican, Joshua will not underrate any opponent and he has improved on his tactical ability.

My prediction: Anthony Joshua will win by TKO in the 10th round.

How to watch in Nigeria

No cable channel will show the match live in Nigeria but you can stream it online BadLeftHook.com.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 12 | Start Time: 11:00pm

Location: The SSE Arena, Wembley – London, England

