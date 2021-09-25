fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

SPORTS

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Time And How To Watch In Nigeria (LIVE)

September 25, 202101046

British-Nigeria heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head against n Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

After being away from the ring since December 2020, Joshua put his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles on the line against Ukranian unbeaten heavyweight boxer.

Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk records

Joshua recaptured the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO crowns when exacting revenge over Andy Ruiz Jr for the only defeat of his professional career to date.

He is lighter than he has ever been for a title fight, at under 17 stone, but is built for speed and knows he may have to go the distance against a durable opponent.

Usyk boasts an unblemished record through 18 fights and was previously the only man in history to unify the cruiserweight division.

He claimed the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title in October 2020 against another Brit, Derek Chisora, and has previously stopped Merseyside scrapper Tony Bellew.

Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk prediction

You might want to put your money on Anthony Joshua if you watched his last match against Andy Ruiz in last December.

How to watch in Nigeria

No cable channel will show the match live in Nigeria but you can stream it online BadLeftHook.com.

Date: Saturday, Sep. 25 | Start Time: 9:00pm
Location: Tottenham Stadium – London, England

Related tags :

About Author

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Time And How To Watch In Nigeria (LIVE)
Gabriel Alabi
Gabriel Alabi is a graduate of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), a content writer/digital marketer/SEO Expert. He is also a sports enthusiast/writer. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Edo Sports Festival COVERNEWSLETTERSPORTS
March 17, 20200395

Buhari Authorizes Postponement of Edo Sports Festival

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate postponement of the National Sports Festival, Edo 2020. The Minister of Youths, Sports and Development
Read More
January 16, 20140175

Players’ Earnings: LMC, Club Owners Agree N150,000 Minimum Wage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the abolishing of sign-on fees, the league Management Committee and club managers have come to an agreement that each player registered for the Ni
Read More
October 24, 20142132

Eagles Drops To 42th Position In FIFA’s Latest Rankings

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the latest FIFA rankings released yesterday, Nigeria slipped five places from its previous 37th position to now occupy the 42th position. This drop is as
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.