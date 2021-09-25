Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Time And How To Watch In Nigeria (LIVE)

September 25, 2021 1046

British-Nigeria heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head against n Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

After being away from the ring since December 2020, Joshua put his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles on the line against Ukranian unbeaten heavyweight boxer.

Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk records

Joshua recaptured the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO crowns when exacting revenge over Andy Ruiz Jr for the only defeat of his professional career to date.

He is lighter than he has ever been for a title fight, at under 17 stone, but is built for speed and knows he may have to go the distance against a durable opponent.

Usyk boasts an unblemished record through 18 fights and was previously the only man in history to unify the cruiserweight division.

He claimed the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title in October 2020 against another Brit, Derek Chisora, and has previously stopped Merseyside scrapper Tony Bellew.

Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk prediction

You might want to put your money on Anthony Joshua if you watched his last match against Andy Ruiz in last December.

How to watch in Nigeria

No cable channel will show the match live in Nigeria but you can stream it online BadLeftHook.com.

Date: Saturday, Sep. 25 | Start Time: 9:00pm

Location: Tottenham Stadium – London, England