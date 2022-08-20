Anthony Joshua Vs Oleksandr Usyk: Prediction, Time, Where And How To Watch In Nigeria

The blockbuster heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk takes place tonight.

The British Nigerian-born, Joshua was outclassed by Ukrainian rival Usyk in their first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021, losing his world heavyweight titles in the process.

The rematch was originally planned for May but the ongoing situation in the champion’s homeland put that on hold.

Usyk travelled back to Ukraine and joined the military in defence of his nation after the Russian invasion which began in February.

The 35-year-old later received permission from his country’s sports minister to return to his training camp and gear up for the epic rematch with Joshua, 32.

Joshua vs Usyk 2: Pre-match Conference/Interview

Joshua knows he must claim victory on Saturday to save his career among the heavyweight elite.

He said: “That’s it. Must win. I like the pressure.

“It’s been tough. [Now] just get the job done. Instinct, stay focused, get the job done, God willing, victorious.

“It’s competition. I’ve got goals I want to achieve in the ring on the night.

That’s competition with myself.”

Usyk is inspired by competition too and insists he’ll be up for the fight once again.

He said: “We were born to compete for life, for belts, for everything.

“The one who does not compete does not live.

“All our lives are competition, for anything, for something, for somebody, that’s why we are competing.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 predictions: Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, Mike Tyson, Eddie Hearn, Derek Chisora and more preview heavyweight world title fight.

Match Prediction

Experts, analysts and legends in the boxing world have made their predictions on the winners of tonight’s match in Saudi Arabia.

Below are some of their predictions.

Eddie Hearn

“I think this fight will be over in six rounds. I think it’s going to be a war. I don’t think Usyk wants to be walked down by ‘AJ,’ wants to box off the back foot against aggressive Anthony Joshua and I expect him to be aggressive and I think he’s (Usyk) going to get knocked out.”

Prediction: Joshua by KO

Tyson Fury

“[AJ] has a cat in hells chance!”

Prediction: Usyk retains

Frank Warren

“I was quite surprised how easily Usyk handled him (Joshua) in the first fight, and it seemed to me he was boxing to orders. He wasn’t out there trying to take him out but there was a couple of times in the fight, certainly in the last round, where I think [Usyk] could’ve stopped him. And I think this time around, I think [Usyk] will stop him.”

Prediction: Usyk by stoppage

George Groves

“He’ll [Usyk] be supremely confident going into this fight, he travels well, he’s been all over the world, boxing [and] winning, beating people in their back garden. So, I think he’ll be a big favourite going into this fight and I think he wins again.”

Prediction: Usyk retains

Peter Fury

“Be a better fight for ‘AJ’ this time. But Usyk, he’s in a Rubik’s cube, he’s very complicated and he’s got power…But the only man who can beat this fella is Joshua himself. He’s got to believe in himself and change his tactics tenfold.”

Prediction: Sitting on the fence

David Allen

“I think Usyk wins…by stoppage. I think Garcia will send Joshua out there aggressive and that will be his undoing.”

Prediction: Usyk by stoppage

The fight between Joshua and Usyk will take place in the indoor arena at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20.

The main event will start around 12 AM on Sunday, August 21 as Saudi Arabia is three hours ahead of Nigeria and will be available on DSTV.