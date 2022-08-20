Anthony Joshua To Pocket N17bn After Usyk’s Rematch

Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua is set to earn no less than N17 billion ($40 million) after his rematch fight with Oleksandr Usyk, his Ukrainian counterpart.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the N17 billion which would be paid to both Joshua and Usyk would go down in history as the second-highest money ever paid to a British boxer since the 32-year-old was paid $60 million for his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019.

It would be recalled that it was during the rematch Joshua reclaimed the WBA, IBF, and WBO titles following his first career defeat.

The highly-anticipated rematch between the duo would be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, in the indoor arena of the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

With the first bell of the boxing match expected to ring 10:54pm West African Time (WAT), the event ring walks are set for 10:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Joshua, who recently noticed that his opponent had gotten bigger, warned Usyk to brace up ahead as that would not stop him from giving him the beating of his life.

Warning the Ukrainian that a big body would not be enough to stop him from reclaiming his title, Joshua promised that it would only help him (Usyk) absorb more punishment.

“If you’re a puncher, punchers aren’t made, they’re born.

“Bulking up, it’s probably to help you absorb more punishment. Lifting weights and all that doesn’t really make you a puncher. But it may help you absorb more punishment,” he stated.