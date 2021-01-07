Anthony Joshua Hints On Retirement

January 7, 2021 25

Reigning IBF, IBO, WBO titleholder Anthony Joshua, has stated that he is “coming towards the end of my career”, the British heavyweight champion hinted that he has five more years left to compete in the sport before retiring.

Joshua could be approaching a new defining moment in his career as negotiations for two massive unification fights in 2021 is ongoing between his camp and Tyson Fury’s.

Since going professional in 2013, Joshua has been crowned champion twice after he regained his WBA, IBF, and WBO titles in a 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, he successfully defended his titles against challenger Kubrat Pulev last month.

“This isn’t the start of my career. I’m coming towards the end of my career,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

READ ALSO: NCC Dispels Fear Over Mass Disconnection Of Phone Lines

“I’m not someone who lives in the moment and thinks that everything is just like for now. I’m always planning ahead so I’m coming towards the end of my career.

“Five years left and that’s basically an Olympic cycle. I’ve got an Olympic cycle and a little bit more left, so when you see the next Olympics happen is when I’ll be coming to the end of my career and the next generation will be coming through.”

Fury turned professional in 2008, nearly five years before Joshua, who recently suggested that his British rival should also be thinking about hanging up his gloves.

“Fury has been professional much longer than me. He should be looking to retire soon,” Joshua had told Sky Sports.

“If he wants to cement his legacy, I’m here and ready. I’ve built myself into this position.”

But the 32-year-old Fury told Sky Sports last year that he wanted a lengthy world title reign like Wladimir Klitschko.

“Klitschko did it until he was 40,” said Fury who ended the Ukrainian’s dominance with a points win in 2015.