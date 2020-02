Anthony Joshua Gets on Stage with Femi Kuti at Afrika Shrine

Boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is in Nigeria and has paid a visit to the iconic Afrika Shrine.

The boxing legend joined Femi Kuti during a stage performance and handed over his belts to Kuti who excitedly rocked it as he thrilled the audience.

Joshua has visited quite a number of place since he arrived in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, Joshua visited his ancestral hometown and paid his king a visit.