Anthony Hopkins Clinches Best Actor Award Ahead Of Chadwick At Oscar

Anthony Hopkins on Sunday won the Oscar for best actor for his acclaimed role as a dementia patient in the film “The Father.”

Hopkins, who at 83 is the oldest actor to win a competitive Oscar, bested the late Chadwick Boseman, whose poignant role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” had won him praise and a Golden Globe just months after he died of cancer at age 43.

Other nominees included Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”).

