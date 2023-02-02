Another Truck Falls In Lagos State, No Causalities Recorded

Some passengers escaped unharmed on Wednesday when a MACK containerised truck carrying a 40ft container collided with a TATA bus in Lagos State’s ever-busy Oshodi area.

Adebayo Taofiq, a spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), said that no casualties had been reported.

“We are lucky that the container fell beside the bus and not on the bus. The passengers on the bus ran out when this happened,” he said.

According to the LASTMA official, the majority of the trucks fail to meet the minimum standards. According to him, there is no reason for truckers to load containers without something to hold them permanently.

“From Sunday till now, we’ve recorded seven to eight fallen tankers,” he said.

In addition, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) stated in a statement that the truck, which had no registration number, lost control due to a mechanical fault (brakes failure) and crashed into the bus, which had the registration number JJJ 550XX.

“No life was lost nor injuries recorded,” the agency said.

First responders such as LASEMA, LASTMA, and police have been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

Truck accidents have been on the rise in Lagos recently. On Sunday, nine passengers were killed when a container-laden truck collided with a commercial bus on Lagos’ Ojuelegba bridge. A container-laden truck of 40 feet fell on the road along the Dopemu area of the state the next day.