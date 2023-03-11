Another Container Crushes Car In Lagos

A 40-foot container crushed a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) on Ago Palace Road, Mile 2 in Lagos State.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed the incident, adding that the nation’s commercial capital also recorded four other container truck accidents at various locations across the state.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, blamed the incident on brake failure, which resulted in the SUV being crushed from behind.

[12:41PM] #IkoroduRd #TrafficReport #Accident



A fallen 40ft container at Demurin junction inwards Ile Ile/Mile 12, there is no access through the service lane presently. — LASTMA (@followlastma) March 10, 2023

“Another fully loaded 40ft containerised truck today fell on an SUV car with registration no EKY 723 OS at Ago Palace Road inward Ago Palace from Apple Junction inward Mile 2,” the statement read.

“Investigation revealed that the 40ft containerised truck had a break failure and crushed the SUV car from the rear.”

Given that no casualties were reported during the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit was contacted for immediate evacuation.

Bolaji Oreagba, General Manager of LASTMA, urged motorists, particularly truck owners and drivers, to always ensure that their vehicles are in good working order before embarking on any journey across the state.

“Today alone, the Agency recorded 5 different container truck accidents at Ketu inward Mile 12, Ojuelegba bridge inward stadium, under the bridge by Lasuth, Ago Palace Road and Oke-Alfa bridge inward Jakande Estate,” he stated.