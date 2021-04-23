Another Bullish Run At Stock Market, With Marginal ASI Growth

April 23, 2021 71

The stock market maintains its gain momentum as trading activities ended on a positive run on Wednesday, with market capitalisation appreciating, and the ASI climbing by 0.01 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.479 trillion, a slight increase from N20.478 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,131.80, from 39,128.34.

The volume of shares, fell to 228.11 million on Thursday, from 239.24 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,656 against 3,746 .

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N2.14 kobo, up 7 percent.

PZ: Closed at N5.40 kobo, up 6.93 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.84 kobo, up 5 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 4.35 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N3.15 kobo, up 3.96 percent.

Top Losers

EKOCORP: Closed at N5.40 kobo, down 10 percent

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.60 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.30 kobo, down 8.45 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 8 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55, down 6.78 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GUARANTY with 37.28 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 28.75 million.

FBNH follows with 22.31 million shares.

Others are FIDELITYBK with shares of 17.54 million and UBA with 15.05 million shares.