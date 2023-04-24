Another Building Collapses In Lagos

Lagos State has recorded another building collapse; a two-storey building which was under construction collapsed in Ladipo Oluwole Street, Apapa. No casualities were recorded.

Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Mukaila Sanusi, said via a statement on Sunday, “the Lagos State Government Sunday said that a three-floor building under construction that partially collapsed on Ladipo Oluwole Street, Apapa ignored the stop work and seal up orders of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA and continued construction behind the scene.

“The collapse incident, which was flagged on the Physical Planning incident management platform on Sunday evening, triggered immediate preliminary enquiries that showed that officers of the States Building Control Agency had issued a number of contravention notices, stop work and seal up orders which the developer ignored and carried on construction without any recourse, whatsoever, to the authorities.”

“Lagos State Government has immediately activated inquires into the collapse to unravel the minute details and guide appropriate actions,” the statement further read.

This incident comes after a building collapsed in Banana Island which trapped some workers.