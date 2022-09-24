Another Building Collapses In Lagos Killing 4 People

Another building collapse in Lagos has claimed the lives of four people.

BizWatch Nigeria reports that on Friday afternoon, a three-story building on Oye Sonuga Street, off Oye Roundabout in Isolo Road, Mushin collapsed, trapping an undetermined number of people.

According to the most recent update from NEMA’s Lagos Territorial Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, two female and two male bodies have been recovered from the building’s rubble.

According to Farinloye, who provided an update around 7:45 p.m., search and rescue operations have concluded as emergency personnel have arrived at ground zero.

He did, however, say that emergency workers will remove the rubble and demolish the adjoining building that was damaged on Saturday.

In an earlier update on the latest building collapse tragedy to strike Lagos, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said those rescued alive had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

“One female has been rescued from the rubble after a long search.” “Three people have been rescued alive from the incident scene,” he said in an update at 7:15 p.m.

Building collapses have become commonplace in Lagos, raising concerns about the state’s structural safety.

According to data from the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, up to 18 building collapses occurred in the state between January and June of this year.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on September 4, a seven-story building under construction on highbrow Victoria Island collapsed, killing at least six people.

In response to the collapse, the Lagos State Government ordered the arrest of the developer and other construction workers.

Dr. Idris Salako, the then-Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, resigned the next day.