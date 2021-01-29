Another 424 Nigerians Stranded In S’Arabia Return Home

January 29, 2021 27

Another batch of Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia landed in Nigeria’s capital Abuja on Friday.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, made the disclosure via her Twitter page.

“424 more Nigerians stranded in Saudi have arrived Abuja. They will proceed on the mandatory 14 days quarantine. We appeal to Nigerians to desist from illegal migration,” she tweeted.

384 Nigerians stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia had been airlifted to the country on Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated on Wednesday stated a total of 802 Nigerians were expected to return from Saudi Arabia on Thursday and Friday.

It noted that igerians who were being held in detention centres over migration issues would be received at the NAIA by MFA officials.

The returnees will placed in quarantine for two weeks at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

“They (returnees) will be quarantined at the FCT Hajj camp for a period of 14 days in line with established COVID-19 protocols. Thereafter, the ministry will facilitate their movement to their respective home destinations,” it said.

When the first batch of returnees arrived in the country on Thursday, security officers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, stopped some local media professionals from covering their return.

According to the officers, the restriction was based on the orders given to them by the authorities at the airport.

A photojournalist with The PUNCH, Olatunji Obasa, said he visited the airport to get images of the returnees but was denied access to the location where Nigerians were.

He, however, noted that the security officials only granted access to journalists with BBC, Reuters, TVC, and NAN.

When contacted to explain why airport authorities restricted the coverage of the returnees, the NAIA spokesperson, Voke Ivbaze, said she was not aware of the exercise.