ANLCA Says Foreigners Owns 90% Freight Forwarding Positions In Nigeria

May 15, 20220325

Foreigners have seized over 90% of freight forwarding positions in Nigeria, according to Kayode Farinto, acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents. (ANLCA)

He also stated that the organisation had developed a bill on the need to indigenize Nigeria Customs Service brokerage through its legal adviser.

Farinto said that the nucleus of freight forwarding should be left to Nigerians, speaking at the ANLCA’s National Executive Council meeting on Thursday.

“Foreigners have taken over 90 per cent of our jobs by practising door-to-door services or allowing non-functional Nigerians to be directors in their companies. We have got lawyers and put up a bill on the need to indigenise Customs’ brokerage, which is a nucleus of freight forwarding, to be left for Nigerians alone.”

Farinto, who accused Egyptians, Lebanese and Chinese of taking over the freight forwarding industry in Nigeria, also said that NCS was given these nationals preference over Nigerians.

“The issue of foreigners taking over clearing jobs is a keg of gunpowder and if nothing is done about it, we will all have ourselves to blame. We are, however, setting up a committee which will give a proper guideline.”

Speaking on the recently introduced 15 per cent National Automotive Council levy on imported vehicles, he said that the Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding had directed the registrar to engage the Federal Ministry of Finance on the issue

According to him, the mandate given to the registrar was to ensure the suspension of the NAC levy.

“The Acts No 6 of 2014 is very explicit on the introduction of NAC levy on fully-built Imported vehicles. We woke up to see that the Federal Government had migrated to the Economic Community of West African States Tariff, which states that the duty for raw materials should be 5 per cent; semi-finished products, 10 per cent, while used vehicles should attract 20 per cent.

 “We are not unaware of the provision, which empowers member nations to introduce Import Adjustment Tax but this ought to be for commodities, products manufactured locally. This tax is meant to protect local manufacturers.

 “The question, which is yet to be answered is whether the Nigerian government is manufacturing used vehicles locally. The spiral effect of this levy is unprecedented as the cost of clearing used vehicles has skyrocketed and its spiral effect will begin to manifest in the next quarter of 2022,” he said.

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

