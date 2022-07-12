ANLCA Denounces Automotive Policy

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has denounced Nigeria’s automotive policy, claiming it won’t help the industry expand.

In his message of goodwill to commemorate this year’s Eid El Kabir celebration, Kayode Farinto, the Acting National President of the ANLCA, said this.

He added that the approach had kept a few Nigerians wealthy at the expense of the country’s economy.

According to Farinto, Nigeria could not produce even a single auto component once the policy was implemented.

But the president of the ANLCA argued that the 12-year-old age restriction on imported used cars should be raised to at least 15 years.

The statement read in part, “The entire auto policy is a scam that has continued to enrich few Nigerians at the detriment of our economy.

“With the introduction in the last 10 years or more, we are unable to produce ordinary radiator meanwhile few are smiling homes with our money under the guise of being local assemblers and manufacturers, it is high time we revised this policy.”

“We as trade Facilitators will continue to do our best to ensure that more revenue is generated into the federation account,as part of our nation building.

“However,we are using the opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to revisit many issues that can touch the lives of many Nigerian grassroots. The age limit on imported vehicles needs to be review to at leas 15yrs from the current 12 years.”

Recall that the 2014 introduction of the automotive strategy sought to promote domestic vehicle production while gradually banning the importation of secondhand cars.

However, Farinto counseled the Federal Government on the necessity of a coherent marine policy.