Andy Uba Wins APC Guber Primary Election In Anambra

A former senator, Andy Uba, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Anambra State.

Trouncing other candidates, Uba won 230,201 votes, emerging as the flagbearer for his party, APC, ahead of the 2021 governorship election slated for November 6

Disclosing the result was the Governor of Ogun State and Chairman of the APC primary election committee, Dapo Abiodun, on Sunday at the Golden Tulip hotel

Governor Abiodun said the total vote cast was 348,490.

Other aspirants and their scores are as follows: Johnbosco Onunkwo (28,746), Chidozie Nwankwo (21, 281), George Moghalu (18,596), Paul Orajiaka (4, 348), Geoff Onyejeagbu (3, 414), Azuka Okwuosa (17,189) Nwokafor Daniel (3,335), Ikoobasi Mokelu (3,727), Kwebuike Ifeanyi (1,466), Godwin Okonkwo ( 5,907), Ben Etiaba (4,244), Edozie Madu (3,636) and Maxwell Okoye (2,540).