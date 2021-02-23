Andersen Global Unifies African Member Firms

February 23, 2021 22

Following its rapid expansion in Africa, Andersen Global is now unifying its African member firms under the brand “Andersen.” As part of this transition, five former collaborating firms will become member firms of Andersen Global, solidifying its platform in Africa.

The announcement comes on the heels of the adoption of the Andersen brand by the founding U.S. member firm in 2019, and member firms in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East in 2020.

Andersen Global member firms in Nigeria and Kenya—previously operating under the brand “Andersen Tax”—will now transition to the common brand “Andersen.” Former collaborating firms in South Africa (Tabacks), Tunisia (Jelil Bouraoui & Associates), and Mauritius and Seychelles (ATax Advisors) will also adopt the Andersen brand. Andersen Global also welcomes member firms in Ivory Coast (Mondon Conseil) and Mozambique (Isálcio Mahanjane Advogado & Associados).

Operating under a common brand demonstrates the region’s ability to provide seamless service globally along with the other member firms of Andersen Global. Through its member and collaborating firms, Andersen Global currently has a presence in 45 countries on the continent, including legal services in 41 countries.

“For the last several years, our platform in Africa has remained a high priority consistent with our commitment to client service and the provision of seamless tax and legal services globally. As the economy and markets continue to shift and become more global, our organization’s need for comprehensive, cross-border solutions has become critical. Through our expansion efforts and the unification of our African member firms under a common brand, we have achieved our goal of having the largest legal footprint on the continent,” remarked Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “We remain committed to being one of the most significant tax and legal firms in terms of headcount, geographic coverage and, most importantly, in terms of quality.”

Further strengthening its management structure in the region, the organization’s African Board selected Jelil Bouraoui, Office Managing Director at Andersen in Tunisia, to represent the region on the Andersen Global Board of Directors. Additionally, Olaleye Adebiyi, Office Managing Director at Andersen in Nigeria, and Derrick Kaufmann, Office Managing Director at Andersen in South Africa, will serve as Co-Managing Directors for the region. Jelil, Olaleye and Derrick will work closely to manage the Africa practice and support the region’s future expansion efforts.

Andersen’s origins date back to 2002 when 23 former Arthur Andersen partners created the tax-only firm WTAS LLC and subsequently established Andersen Global (formerly WTAS Global) in 2013. The next year, the U.S. member firm adopted the brand “Andersen Tax” followed by member firms in Latin America and Europe. Andersen Tax debuted in Nigeria in 2017 and Kenya in 2018, and the region has since expanded to more than 65 locations, more than 1,000 tax and legal professionals, and nearly 200 partners today.

Member firms in Canada and Israel will also adopt the Andersen brand this year, while Andersen Global will continue to focus on its expansion strategy in critical markets, including the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and presence in over 254 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.