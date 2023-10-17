Andela Launches An Integrated, End-To-End Platform To Bolster Global Remote Tech Hiring

Andela, the world’s largest private marketplace for technical talent, announced today the Andela Talent Cloud, an integrated, end-to-end platform to match global technologists with companies seeking to bolster capacity and skill sets.

The Andela platform is an all-in-one, AI-driven solution that provides IT executives with complete transparency of talent profiles and skills assessment results, enabling informed and secure hiring decisions.

“Market-leading organizations realize that rewriting their workforce strategies to include global, remote tech talent offers a distinct competitive advantage,” said Jeremy Johnson, Andela CEO and Co-Founder. “Andela offers a seamless approach. By combining the world’s preeminent private talent marketplace with an AI-driven platform, Andela helps companies scale their teams and deliver projects faster.”

The Andela Talent Cloud delivers clients greater speed, flexibility, performance, and trust, unlike other approaches to hiring, such as in-house recruiting, consulting firms, and outsourcing. The solution allows IT organizations to scale quickly with a highly elastic resource pool and flexible hiring options, to find the right talent for the right role, at the right speed and cost. The platform streamlines the complete hiring lifecycle, helping companies source, qualify, hire, manage, and pay global technologists in one integrated platform. The entire hiring process can take as little as 48 hours and be 30% to 50% more cost-efficient.

“Our global client footprint requires us to deliver to anywhere from anywhere. To accomplish this, we need a balanced global talent strategy,” said Ikechi Okoronkwo, Global Executive Director, Advanced Analytics at Mindshare. “With Andela, we scale up or down easily as business needs change. They help us quickly find talent that is highly motivated, highly skilled, and embodies a culture of excellence and delivery. The talent hits the ground running, which drives maximum value for our clients. Andela de-risks global hiring, so businesses can grow and be competitive.”

According to a Gartner® Press Release, “[It] is no surprise that the rate of hiring borderless technology staff doubled in the last three years as increasing retention and hiring has risen to the No. 3 priority for CEOs this year and 2023, said Gabriela Vogel, Senior Director Analyst at Gartner. The COVID-19 pandemic also accelerated borderless hiring, and what began as an exception is no longer.” “Gartner defines borderless workforce as talent working remotely from different countries based on an employment contract made across national borders.”

The Andela Talent Cloud features:

Enhanced AI Capabilities

At the core of the Andela Talent Cloud is the Talent Decision Engine™ (TDE) which is powered by AI and data-driven matching algorithms to pair the ideal talent to client-specific roles and skills requirements. The TDE™ learns from thousands of data points across the hiring lifecycle, assessing a broad data set including both hard and soft skills, experience, title, geography, work preferences, language proficiency, candidate interactions, and client feedback for each and every job position.

The TDE™ reduces bias and subjectivity from the recommendation and matching process for each candidate presented for review and acceptance to ensure a fairer and more accurate match to the job requirements. Further, the TDE™ continually evolves for each client by analyzing their interactions across the marketplace as well as talent success, enabling the platform to get smarter over time, and improving the ability to match the right talent for future project work.

Andela boasts a 96% talent match success rate and a speed to hire up to 70% faster than traditional recruiting, which is expected to improve as the platform scales from additional interactions and placements.

Predictive performance:

With the acquisition of Qualified in March 2023, Andela has integrated into the Talent Decision Engine™ proprietary developer assessment capabilities that help better determine the on-the-job performance of the recommended talent before selection. The top customer-rated assessment platform on G2, Qualified, provides over 500 predefined and fully configurable coding challenges to evaluate technical skills objectively at scale.

Qualified uses an evidence-based evaluation process to signal skills-based proof that the engineering candidate can problem solve, make technically knowledgeable decisions, and has the requisite hard and soft skills to fit the role and company culture.

According to a Gartner report, “76% of HR leaders who completed Gartner’s 2022 HR Budget and Staffing Benchmarking Survey expect headcount to increase well into 2022, with turnover remaining high”. Given the global need for reskilling and upskilling, Andela will continue to offer Andela Qualify as a standalone developer assessment solution.

Seamless Global Payout Capability

Andela Pay manages all aspects of global payouts, currency exchange, and compliance in over 100 countries to ensure that technologists receive funds in a low-cost and timely manner. Technologists are paid out directly in USD into a partner wallet of their choice – clients are thus insulated from foreign exchange risk. The Andela Pay partner ecosystem also runs OFAC checks and Know-Your-Customer reviews on contracted technologists as per applicable regulations to ensure compliance by all remote workers.

Enterprise HRM Integrations

Andela Connect provides integrations to popular Application Tracking (ATS) and Vendor Management Systems (VMS). With this release of the Andela Talent Cloud, integrations are available for Greenhouse, Beeline and Fieldglass. These integrations allow clients to link job postings on their website or LinkedIn to instantly connect to the Andela Talent Cloud to begin the matching process against the Andela Talent Marketplace. Clients are able to streamline their recruitment process to source talent recommendations to hire quickly.

To learn more about the Andela Talent Cloud and watch a short explainer video, visit the product page