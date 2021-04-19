Andela Expands Talent Acquisition To Latin, South America

April 19, 2021 57

Andela on Monday announced the global expansion of its engineering talent acquisition into Latin and South America.

The global talent network firm in a statement said this move would enable it to support clients with regional expertise that can boost their international growth.

Andela said it had recorded 750 percent increase in applications from qualified engineers outside of Africa in the past six months and currently has engineers from 37 countries across five continents

In March alone, more than 30 per cent of its inbound engineer applications came from outside of Africa, half of which came from Latin America, creating significant increases in time-zone coverage for Andela clients.

Even with the fast global growth, the tech company said Africa is also expanding rapidly, with 500 per cent growth in the past six months.

“Andela’s mission is to connect brilliance with opportunity. This expansion has always been part of our long term roadmap, and we’re excited that the world is ready for it. When we began inviting developers from across Africa to apply last year, we more than doubled the number of countries represented. We’re already seeing the same effects in new regions, and we’re excited to welcome new talent into our growing community,” the Chief Executive Officer at Andela, Jeremy Johnson, said.

“The future of work is now, and this expansion continues our march towards bringing us all closer together.”

The Vice President of Engineering at GitHub, Dana Lawson, added, “As a business in the developer tool space, a lot of us are trying to enter those areas of the world (Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa) where the emergent developers are coming so we can better understand their needs. Having a local presence there with amazing talent is super valuable to building a global product.”

The Head of Talent Operations at Andela, Martin Chikilian, said the company had seen exponential growth and interest from engineers from across Africa, who want to work with some of the world’s most exciting technology-focused companies.

According to him, growing Andela’s network of talent from Africa to include more markets, is a unique proposition which will further increase the company’s footprint and create more opportunities for Andela to showcase the capabilities of engineers from the continent.