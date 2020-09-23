Anap Foundation Urges COVID-19 Task Force to Take Urgent Action against Breach of Public Gathering Protocols

A group called the Anap Foundation Think Tank has called on the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to take urgent action against those breaching public gathering protocols.

The group in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Atedo N. A. Peterside CON; and Vice-Chairman, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed on Wednesday, said this in reaction to the large crowd that showed up at the burial ceremony of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

The group lamented that while the outpouring of emotion evidenced by the huge crowds was understandable, it was evident that all public health rules were forgotten.

Thousands of sympathizers attended the funeral prayers of the late Emir of Zazzau on Sunday, at his palace in Zaria, Kaduna State.

He was buried inside the palace near the graves of his predecessors, after he died at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna following a brief illness.

The Anap Foundation Think Tank, therefore, called on the PTF, the Kaduna State Government, religious and political leaders, to urgently put in place clear strategies to prevent a recurrence.

Source: Channels TV