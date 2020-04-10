Anap Foundation Identifies 7 Urgent Items Nigeria Needs to Combat Coronavirus

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank has identified seven items Nigeria urgently needs from the outside world to help it effectively combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The Think Tank, which is comprised of 18 members drawn from all the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and the diaspora (USA & Germany), revealed this in a statement on Thursday.

Among some of the items listed include Test kits, Molecular laboratories + skilled personnel, surgical face masks and cloth face coverings, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Others are Respirators and Ventilators, Hydroxychloroquine, Azithromycin and other drugs, and a safety net fund to cater to 40 million unemployed and underemployed people.

“Consider deploying final year medical and nursing students, retirees, and unemployed health professionals of all grades,” the Think Thank, which is chaired by the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Atedo Peterside, said.

The intellectual group also urged the country to “accept assistance from all countries that have had success in controlling the spread of COVID-19, particularly in the area of training of local manpower.”

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in the country so far to 288.

Source: Channels TV