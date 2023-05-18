Anambra: US Releases Statement Over Attack On Employees

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has provided details about the attack on US Mission staff in Anambra State on Tuesday. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Blinken confirmed the event, stating that unknown gunmen ambushed a convoy of two US government cars in the state’s Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA).

The convoy was claimed to be carrying nine Nigerian people, including five US Mission to Nigeria officials and four Nigeria Police Force members.

The Nigerians were traveling ahead of a planned visit by US Mission staff to a US-funded flood relief project in Anambra, according to the American government official.

The statement read, “We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it was targeted against our Mission.

“The assailants killed at least four members of the convoy, and U.S. Mission personnel are working urgently with Nigerian counterparts to ascertain the location and condition of the members of the convoy who are unaccounted for.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this attack. We will work closely with our Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

“The United States has no greater priority than the safety and security of our personnel. We express our heartfelt condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and pledge to do everything possible to safely recover those who remain missing. We deeply value our relationship with our Locally Employed Staff and our partnership with Nigeria.

“The United States reaffirms its commitment to the people of Nigeria to assist in the fight against violence and insecurity,” the statement said.

