Anambra State Revenue Service Looks To N50bn In 2022

January 28, 2022044

The Anambra State Internal Revenue Service has given a statement saying it is projecting a revenue collection of N50bn in the 2022 fiscal year.

The Chairman of the agency, Dr. David Nzekwu, According to him, the target for the year is achievable, and Anambra has the capacity to generate more than N120bn every year if the right environment is created.

He said in accordance with the current administration of Chief Willie Obiano, Anambra is generating N8.7bn yearly, adding that the recent statistics published by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that the state’s revenue had risen to over N28bn yearly.

Nzekwu stated that what was needed for the increase in the generation of internal revenue is for the public to see tax payment as a civic duty. He said eight firms operating across the state were sealed due to tax defaults, noting that more companies would be sealed within days and weeks for the same reason.

On why the organization was still contracting out revenue windows, less than two months to the expiration of the current administration, Nzekwu said there was nothing wrong with that.

He said, “Our responsibility is to administer the Anambra State Revenue Administration Law, and that is of essence to us because through that we raise revenue.

“Today, we even concluded the bidding process of some flying revenue windows that we advertised for bidding, and the entire process was done transparently.” According to him, the organization is more concerned with ensuring that more revenue goes into the state coffers as that will enhance the development of the state.

