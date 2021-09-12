fbpx

Anambra State Government Asks Transporters, Traders to Ignore IPOB’s Sit-at-Home Order

September 12, 20210127
The Anambra government has asked transporters and traders operating in the state to go about their daily activities and disregard any directive telling residents to stay at home.

Anambra Information commissioner C. Don Adinuba, in a statement released on Saturday, stated that all sectors of the economy are expected to resume on Monday.

Economic activities in the region have been disrupted by the operations of suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The separatist group declared a sit-at-home on Mondays, with effect from August 9, in protest against the arrest of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Despite the group reversing the decision later on, several areas in the south-east continue to stay closed from business activities on Mondays.

Speaking on the development, Adinuba noted that efforts have been made to ensure adequate security across the state.

“All markets as well as motor parks and commercial vehicles are henceforth to operate fully every Monday and any other weekday except any day declared work-free by the appropriate authorities,” he said.

“Before Governor Willie Obiano led a meeting yesterday between heads of security agencies and bank executives in the state, including those from the Awka branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, he had personally held frank and rewarding discussions with a large spectrum of leaders of the transport union and market association in Anambra State on why they had for the past five weeks been shutting down their businesses every Monday.

“The transporters, for instance, attributed their action to the inability of commuters to come out for regular business owing to fear of attacks by unknown gunmen, while traders explained that without banks opening on any day, it was difficult to keep proceeds of the day in a safe place.

“The bankers, on their part, argued that without markets opening and people going about their normal business, there was no need to open their doors to the public.

“It is axiomatic that the good people of Anambra state and, indeed, the south-east have, for the past five weeks, been grappling with a vicious cycle on a grand scale. Some pupils have missed terminal examinations, with all the grave implications for the competitiveness of the youngsters and for the future of our state.

“Since no responsible government can stand akimbo while the future of its people is destroyed gratuitously, Governor Obiano held useful discussions in the last couple of days with relevant groups with a view to freeing members to pursue their legitimate businesses.”

The commissioner stated that all “dark spots” in the state have been marked and far-reaching measures are being taken to ensure improved security.

“Any person who observes any action that can lead to a breach of security is advised to immediately contact the Anambra State Police Control Room, regardless of the time of the day, on 07039194332,” he said.

“The Police Control Room is open 24 hours of the day and responds swiftly to every call.”

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

