Anambra Poll: “INEC Can Transmit Result Electronically” – NASS

October 28, 2021099
The National Assembly joint committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) revealed that the commission (INEC) is free to electronically transmit the results for the forthcoming Anambra election.

The Anambra Governorship election has been fixed for November 6, 2021.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Kabiru Gaya revealed that the results in Edo and Ondo governorship elections were transmitted electronically. He made this known on Wednesday after meeting with officials of the commission and stakeholders in Abuja.

“It is left for INEC to decide whether it will transfer the election results in Anambra or not,” the senator said.

“They have done that in the previous elections in Edo and Ondo states. Even before the INEC started transferring election results from polling units, Nigerians have been monitoring results of elections the moments they are being announced at polling stations and by 4 pm.

“Even before the final results are announced, many Nigerians would have seen them on the internet. Nigerians are fully involved in elections.

“We expect the people of the state to cooperate fully with the electoral body by being law-abiding.”

The chairman said Anambra could only have free, fair, and credible elections when every stakeholder embraces peace.

Speaking on the level of preparedness for the Anambra poll, Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, said the commission has been able to deploy all the non-sensitive materials in all the LGAs of the state.

“We have recovered from the series of attacks on our facilities and I am happy to say that we have deployed all the non-sensitive materials to all the local government areas,” he said.

“We have trained the requisite number of adhoc staff for the election and we have also mobilized members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers for efficient distribution of materials on election day. As far as INEC is concerned, we are good to go on November 6, 2021.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

