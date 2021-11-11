fbpx

Anambra Poll: “I Have Submitted To God’s Will” – Ubah

November 11, 20210139
Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressive Party’s candidate in the recently held governorship election on November 6, 2021, in Anambra State revealed that he has accepted God’s will.

Young Progressive Party’s candidate revealed that he has no intention to challenge the results of the poll in court even though the outcome was not desirable.

Ubah, who currently represents Anambra South Senatorial District, said he has phoned the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Chukwuma Soludo, to congratulate him on his declaration as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ubah in a statement after the declaration of Soludo as the winner of the keenly contested poll said he appreciated his supporters.

The statement was titled, ‘Senator Ifeanyi Ubah Congratulates Prof. Charles Soludo On His Electoral Victory.’

“I have just called the newly elected Governor of our dear State; Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to congratulate him on his victory at the just-concluded November 6, 2021, Anambra Governorship poll.

“To everything, there is a season, so the Holy Bible says. It is with a heart full of gratitude and submission to the will of God that I address you all today having enjoyed the unique privilege of earning your support to seek the Governorship office of our dear State Anambra,” the lawmaker said.

Although Ubah said that the outcome was not desirable but he will not be going to court to challenge the results declared by INEC.

