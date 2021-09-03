Anambra Poll: Court Of Appeal Declares Ozigbo PDP’s Candidate

September 3, 2021 49

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Governorship election which is scheduled for November 6, 2021.

Ozigbo was acknowledged as the candidate on Friday by a three-man panel led by the Court of Appeal’s President, Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

The court of appeal overturned the judgement of the Awka High Court, which barred him (Ozigbo) from announcing himself as the PDP candidate in the coming election.

It also set aside the decision of the lower court, declaring it null and void.

The appellate court also awarded the sum of ₦10 million in favor of Ozigbo.