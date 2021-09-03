fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Anambra Poll: Court Of Appeal Declares Ozigbo PDP’s Candidate

September 3, 2021049
Anambra Poll: Court Of Appeal Declares Ozigbo PDP's Candidate

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the validly elected candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Governorship election which is scheduled for November 6, 2021.

Ozigbo was acknowledged as the candidate on Friday by a three-man panel led by the Court of Appeal’s President, Honourable Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem.

READ ALSO: Have Nigerians Benefited From Using Prepaid Meters?

The court of appeal overturned the judgement of the Awka High Court, which barred him (Ozigbo) from announcing himself as the PDP candidate in the coming election.

It also set aside the decision of the lower court, declaring it null and void.

The appellate court also awarded the sum of ₦10 million in favor of Ozigbo.

About Author

Anambra Poll: Court Of Appeal Declares Ozigbo PDP’s Candidate
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 27, 20140160

Cocoa Corporation to Achieve 500,000 Metric Tons by 2015

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The long anticipated cocoa corporation to become operational this year is expected to facilitate the increase of the production from the current 350,000 met
Read More
COVID-19: 25 NYSC Corp Members Test Positive In Gombe NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY
July 7, 20210348

“NYSC Members Should Undergo Military Training” – Darius Ishaku

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Darius Ishaku, the Governor of Taraba State said members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be allowed to undergo military training, as a par
Read More
January 30, 20140136

11 PDP Senators Jump Ship To APC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It was reported yesterday that eleven senators under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tendered a letter of defection to the All Progressives
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.