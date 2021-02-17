Anambra, Osun, Kaduna To Get Automotive Parks – NADDC

February 17, 2021 36

The Nigerian government is planning to establish automotive industrial parks in Anambra, Osun and Kaduna states in order to promote local production of motor vehicles.

The Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu told News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the parks will be sited in Nnewi in Anambra State, home to Innoson Motors, the first indigenous motor manufacturing firm in Nigeria, Ede in Osun State and Kaduna.

He stated that the parks would serve as a meeting point for investors.

“We are building three automotive industrial parks that will be comprehensive facilities where the necessary infrastructure will be provided and investors can easily come in and play,” he said.

“As the Federal Government is promoting local production of vehicles, key to that is creating the necessary environment, and we have done that with the automotive policy.

“We are working on making it easier and more advantageous to produce vehicles locally because we believe the difference must be created between vehicles built elsewhere and those built in Nigeria.

“When you build a vehicle in Nigeria, you are giving our youths jobs, empowering Nigerians and creating better life.

“But when you bring in a fully built vehicle, you are taking resources outside Nigeria and that is not adding much value to us our economy,” he said.