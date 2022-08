Nnamdi Okafor, the Majority Leader in the Anambra State House of Assembly, is dead.

Multiple reports claimed that Okafor, who joined his colleagues for a legislative retreat, slumped in the early hours of Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in a Hotel in Sandton City, Johannesburg, South Africa.

He was, however, confirmed dead hours later.

Until his death, Okafor, fondly called Akajiugo Awka, represented the Awka South Constituency 1 in the Anambra state Assembly.

