Anambra Guber Poll: INEC Omits Soludo, PDP From Candidates’ List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) omitted from the candidates’ list Charles Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Governorship poll.

INEC released on Friday, the list of candidates for the November 6, 2021 poll.

It instead listed a member of the House of Representatives from another faction of the All Progressives Congress (APGA), Chukwuma Umeoji as the flagbearer for Soludo’s party.

“The Commission also considered and took cognizance of the Judgments/Court Orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election,” INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in a statement as he assured of the body’s continued obedience to the country’s laws.

“In line with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended) the personal particulars of the candidates will be published in the Commissions Notice Board in Awka, Anambra State while the names of the candidates, their gender, party, age, qualification and the Commissions decision/ remarks are herein attached.”



