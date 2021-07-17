fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Anambra Guber Poll: INEC Omits Soludo, PDP From Candidates’ List

July 17, 20210125
Anambra Guber Poll: INEC Omits Soludo, PDP From Candidates' List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) omitted from the candidates’ list Charles Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Anambra Governorship poll.

INEC released on Friday, the list of candidates for the November 6, 2021 poll.

It instead listed a member of the House of Representatives from another faction of the All Progressives Congress (APGA), Chukwuma Umeoji as the flagbearer for Soludo’s party.

READ ALSO: Directive To Radio, TV Outlets To Curb Sabotage Of Security Agencies’ Efforts – NBC

“The Commission also considered and took cognizance of the Judgments/Court Orders served on it in relation to the primaries of the political parties and other processes leading to the election,” INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in a statement as he assured of the body’s continued obedience to the country’s laws.

“In line with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010(as amended) the personal particulars of the candidates will be published in the Commissions Notice Board in Awka, Anambra State while the names of the candidates, their gender, party, age, qualification and the Commissions decision/ remarks are herein attached.”

About Author

Anambra Guber Poll: INEC Omits Soludo, PDP From Candidates’ List
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Dapchi COVERNEWS
March 21, 20180162

Dapchi Girls Freed by Abductors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Some of the schoolgirls kidnapped from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State, may have been freed by their abductors. But the Nigerian Army is yet to confirm t
Read More
April 23, 20130108

Oshiomhole Cautions Igbinedion,Stop ‘Elderly Rascality’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, governor of Edo State on Monday warned the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, to stop challenging state laws. The Edo state gov
Read More
POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 3, 20170228

Fake News: Buhari Not in The US

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged Nigerians to disregard the fake news being circulated via a parody Twitter account a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.