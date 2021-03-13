fbpx
Analysts Predict Fuel Price Increase In April

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS

Analysts Predict Fuel Price Increase In April

March 13, 2021093
Petrol Queues In FCT Reduces As More Outlets Dispense Product

Economic and financial analysts have warned that the new template published by the Petroleum Products Pricing Pricing Authority (PPPRA) on Friday was an indication that a hike in the price of fuel was inevitable.

The analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited in their review of the state of the economy predicted an increase in fuel price by April.

They warned that an increase in the price of PMS (petrol) will further push up inflation as disposal income will be eroded by high cost of transportation.

According to them, there will be nationwide protests and disruption of business operations if an increase in fuel price is announced.

This is against the backdrop of the announcement made by the PPPRA that projected the price of petrol at N212.11 per litre.

READ ALSO: No Directive To Hike Fuel Price – Oil Marketers

According to the template the agency published but has now deleted, the ex-depot price of petrol is N206.42/litre while the landing cost stands at N189.61/litre.

The analysts said, “A further increase in PMS price would stoke inflationary pressures as transports costs climb and erode consumer disposable income,

“The announcement is a warning sign to Nigerians to prepare for another increase in the retail price of petrol. Labour unions have been warning against the hike and the NNPC announced that there would be no price hike of petrol in March.”

“The average Nigerian consumer is already battered with high living costs including the increase in the price of food items and the electricity tariff hike.

“A major risk to this is widespread protests from the masses that if mismanaged, could halt business operations and lead to destruction of properties.”

READ ALSO: PPPRA Template Puts Petrol Price At N212/litre

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, has apologised for the increase in price of petrol that was announced by PPPRA, saying the hike is completely untrue.

According to him, the decision did not get his approval or that of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He called on marketers to maintain the current price and urged Nigerians to disregard the misleading information.

Related tags :

About Author

Analysts Predict Fuel Price Increase In April
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Tinubu COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 16, 2020059

Tinubu Urges FG to Protect Nigerians from Hunger, Disease

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says history will not be kind to the federal government if it fails to protect citizens from hunger and d
Read More
Nigeria Is One Way Or Another Transit For Drugs - Lawan NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 9, 20210167

Political Leaders Must Unite To End Insecurity In Nigeria – Ahmad Lawan

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ahmad Lawan, the Senate President on Tuesday, said that political leaders are problem solvers and must unite to end insecurity in the country. Lawan in an a
Read More
NEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
February 18, 2016173

Nigeria Faces Blackout if Electricity Tariff Hike is Reversed – Disco

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The country faces the risk of been thrown into a blackout in the near future if hike in electricity tariff is reversed, power distribution companies have sa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.