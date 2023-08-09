An Insider’s Guide To Finding Serenity And Relaxation At Murtala Muhammed International Airport

Airports are bustling hubs of activity, where travellers navigate through check-ins, security lines, and crowded terminals. Amidst the chaos, finding moments of serenity and relaxation can seem like an elusive task.

However, with a bit of insider knowledge and strategic planning, you can transform your airport experience into a calming and rejuvenating journey. In this guide, we’ll reveal top tips and hidden gems to help you unwind and find tranquillity in Murtala Muhammad International Airport.

1. Arrive Early – The Foundation of a Relaxed Journey:

Allow yourself ample time at the airport to avoid rushing through the pre-flight procedures. Early arrival grants you the freedom to explore, discover cosy spots, and experience the airport at a more leisurely pace. Avoid the stress of running late, and use this time to settle in with a positive mindset.

2. Read a Book or Listen to Music:

Escape into the world of literature or music to create a calming personal retreat. Carry a book you’ve been meaning to read or tune into your favourite playlist using noise-cancelling headphones. These simple acts can help drown out the airport noise and provide a serene escape.

3. Indulge in Spa Treatments:

Treat yourself to a pampering experience by visiting airport spas. Many international airports now house a variety of wellness centres offering massages, facials, and other relaxing treatments. A spa session before your flight can leave you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the journey ahead.

4. Seek Out Airport Lounges:

Airport lounges are tranquil oases within the bustling terminals. Accessible through various means, such as premium tickets or membership programs, lounges offer comfortable seating, complimentary snacks, beverages, and sometimes even spa services. If you are an MTN Prestige member, you have access to the MTN Prestige Lounge located at the E-Wing of the Airport. The exquisite lounge offers guests ultra-high-speed internet (MTN 5G), exquisite meals and snacks, full bar and premium dining options, play areas for kids, in-house restrooms, workstations and so much more.

Relish in the quieter ambiance, away from the hustle of the general airport areas.

5. Mindfulness and Meditation Spaces:

An increasing number of airports recognize the importance of mental well-being for travellers. Some offer dedicated spaces for meditation, prayer, or mindfulness exercises. Embrace these opportunities to find inner peace and alleviate pre-flight jitters.

6. Savour Local Cuisine:

Turn your airport layover into a culinary exploration. Seek out restaurants or cafes that serve local dishes, providing an opportunity to indulge in authentic flavours. Delight your taste buds while enjoying a moment of tranquillity before your next flight.

With a bit of thoughtful planning and a willingness to explore, every airport can become a sanctuary of relaxation amidst the chaos. From reading a book to indulging in spa treatments, and seeking out lounges, these insider tips will help you discover moments of serenity during your travels.