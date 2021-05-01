fbpx
Amotekun Intercepts Truckload Of Fulani Youths Sent For “Military Training In Ondo”

NEWSSOCIETY

May 1, 2021027
Tension gripped residents of Okitipupa ,the headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, following arrest of no fewer than 45 youths from the Northern part of the country by men of the Ondo State Security Network, the Amotekun.

The youths loaded in a truck, were said have been intercepted in front of the Okitipupa Army Barracks at about 10p.m. on Thursday and were taken to Akure, the state capital.

Many residents of the town were said to have gathered at the scene expressing apprehension that the Northern youths were in the town to causes havoc.

A source said, “The Amotekun corps arrested the Fulani youths who were loaded in a trailer in front of the army barracks. As the Amotekun corps accosted them, some of them jumped down from the vehicle and ran away into the town but about 45 of them were arrested.

“When they were interrogated, they said they were sent from the North to come and undergo military training in the barracks. After that, the Amotekun corps took them away from the town.”

When contacted, the state Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the arrest, saying investigation had commenced.

“We have commenced investigation into the matter,” Adeleye said.
Reacting, the chairman, Okitipupa Local Government, Mr. Igbekele Akinrinwa who addressed the people at the scene of the incident, alleged that it was an indigene of the town that facilitated the travellers trip to the town.

Akinrinwa said the person had also been apprehended by the state Amotekun.
He urged the people of the town to remain calm as the visitors would had been moved to Akure the state capital for further security checks and investigation.

