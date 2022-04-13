Access Bank Named Among LinkedIn’s Top 25 Best Workplaces In Nigeria In 2022

April 13, 2022 430

Access Bank has been named, among other firms, in LinkedIn’s Top 25 best places to work in Nigeria in 2022.

This was disclosed by LinkedIn, a global professional network company, in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to LinkedIn, the companies offer stability in the ever-changing world of work, as they are not only attracting employees but retaining them.

The list includes companies in financial services, information technology, consumer goods, food and beverages, oil and gas, telecommunications, professional services and internet services.

Financial services companies in Nigeria dominated the list with the top four companies ranked being Access Bank, GTB, Stanbic IBTC and Zenith Bank.

The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Bush Inbev, ranked fifth on the list. Union Bank of Nigeria Plc made the cut at number six, followed by Sterling Bank Plc at number seven.

British American Tobacco, BAT Nigeria, was ranked number eight. First Bank of Nigeria was ranked number nine, while Fidelity Bank and Interswitch ranked number ten and eleven respectively, further demonstrating the dominance of financial services as the best sector to grow a career in Nigeria.

Other companies that are featured in the ranking include The Coca-Cola Company, Standard Chartered Bank, Olam, United Bank of Africa, FCMB, Shell, Globacom, Fiverr, PwC, Amazon, MTN, Wema Bank, Nestle and Promasidor.

LinkedIn said, “These are companies offering stability in our ever-changing world of work – the ones that are not only attracting employees but retaining them.

“LinkedIn data across seven pillars, each revealing an important element of career progression: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and spread of educational backgrounds.”