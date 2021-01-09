Amnesty International Condemns Arrest Of Sowore, 4 Others

January 9, 2021 7

Amnesty International, a Global human rights organisation, condemns the arrest of Omoyele Sowore the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, and four others.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the organisation called for the immediate release of the activists and demanded that the charges against them be dropped.

The group said Sowore and others were unlawfully arrested last week Friday for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of assembly and expression.

It accused the Nigerian government of using delay tactics to frustrate the bail applications of the activists who have spent eight days in detention.

According to Amnesty, the detention is arbitrary and has shown a continued pattern of repression by the authorities.

