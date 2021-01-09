fbpx
Amnesty International Condemns Arrest Of Sowore, 4 Others

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

Amnesty International Condemns Arrest Of Sowore, 4 Others

January 9, 202107

Amnesty International, a Global human rights organisation, condemns the arrest of Omoyele Sowore the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, and four others.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the organisation called for the immediate release of the activists and demanded that the charges against them be dropped.

The group said Sowore and others were unlawfully arrested last week Friday for peacefully exercising their rights to freedom of assembly and expression.

It accused the Nigerian government of using delay tactics to frustrate the bail applications of the activists who have spent eight days in detention.

According to Amnesty, the detention is arbitrary and has shown a continued pattern of repression by the authorities.

READ ALSO: We Are Dealing With An Enthronement of Evil – Soyinka on Insecurity

About Author

Amnesty International Condemns Arrest Of Sowore, 4 Others
Aina Adepeju
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Democracy Day NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
May 26, 2018034

FG Declares May 29 Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, May 29, as public holiday to celebrate the 2018 Democracy Day. The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration on Frid
Read More
May 16, 2016336

Strike Threat: FG, Labor Leaders To Meet Over Fuel Price Hike

The Federal Government has invited labor leaders for a meeting over the recent hike in the price of fuel, it was gathered on Sunday, May 15. Labour had over the weekend said that government should rev
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 11, 2016055

DMO To Raise N100billion In Local Currency Bond

The Debt Management Office, DMO, on Thursday, March 10, said the federal government plans to raise 100 billion naira ($503.02 million) in local currency denominated bonds with maturities ranging betwe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon