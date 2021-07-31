Ammunition: FG Denies Knowledge Of $875m Deal With US

July 31, 2021 111

The Federal Government has said that it did not enter into any ammunition deal, with an $875 million price tag with the United States.

Debunking the story was the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed described the report that had circulated as “fake news”, according to NAN.

The Incidence

Reports that influential US lawmakers were working to block an ammunitions deal entered into by the US and the Nigerian Government had floated the news sphere.

The deal was reported to be to the tune of $875 million for the supply of attack helicopters, among others, to Nigeria to fight the persistent insecurity, as the push back from insurgents continues to burn through towns and villages in the country.

Consignments expected by the Nigerian Government were said to include “28 helicopter engines produced by GE Aviation, 14 military-grade aircraft navigation systems made by Honeywell, and 2,000 advanced precision kill weapon systems–laser-guided rocket munitions.”

The report added that the deal faced opposition red flags raised by the Buhari administration that was said to be “drifting towards authoritarianism,” according to Premium Times.

FG’s Response

Responding to the reports, Lai Mohammed said, “There is no contract of arms between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the United States of America today apart from the 12 Super Tucano Attack Helicopters of which six had been delivered.

“We are quite satisfied with the progress and cooperation that we received from the government of the US on this issue.

“As a matter of fact, six of the Tucano helicopter will be launched on Aug. 3, this year.

“We are not aware of the so-called 875million USD arms contract or some helicopters which they said some lawmakers in the US are trying to persuade the president of the US not to honour

“The relationship between Nigeria and the US is smooth and waxing stronger.”