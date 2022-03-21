fbpx

AMMBAN Urges Licensed Operators To Implement Operational Guidelines

March 21, 2022074
The Association of Mobile Money and Bank Agents in Nigeria (AMMBAN), urged the licensed operators to effectively implement operational guidelines in the industry.

AMMBAN said that effective implementation of the framework will check any irregularity in the industry.

Mr. Victor Olojo, the President of the association said that unscrupulous elements and their activities are capable of derailing the laudable intentions of the government at ensuring poverty alleviation by deepening financial inclusion to the last mile.

He stated: “While we wholeheartedly agree that the effective enforcement of regulation guiding the industry is long overdue, we will also like to correct some wrong impressions expressed in the motion moved by Hon. Jimoh Olajide was published in some National dallies on the 3rd of March, 2022.

“There are CBN guidelines regulating our business through Licensed Financial Operators already in existence. Mobile money and Agency banking are deliberate innovations of the government. The Creation was borne out of the goal to ensure all Nigerians of bankable age are financially included.”

