Amid ASUU Strike, FG Charges Nigerians For UK Scholarships

Amid the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the Federal Government has encouraged Nigerian students to apply for the Chevening scholarships, an initiative of the United Kingdom (UK) government.

In a letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors of tertiary institutions across the country, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Chris Maiyak advised them to circulate information about the scholarship in their respective schools.

“The National Universities Commission is in receipt of the letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ref. TSW/BRI/V/T and dated 12 August 2022, with the attached Call Letter from the British High Commission Abuja, dated 3rd August 2022, on the above subject.

“Consequently, I write to forward the Call Letter to Vice-Chancellors for urgent attention and wide circulation in your various universities,” the letter read.

What you should know about Chevening scholarships in UK

Sponsored by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations, the Chevening Scholarships offer awards to study in the UK for one year on a fully funded master’s degree course.

While successful Chevening candidates come from a diverse range of countries and backgrounds, they are all previledged to the numerous benefits of the programme.

Parts of the benefits include -fully funded tuition fees, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities, and the chance to explore the UK’s diverse culture.

How to apply for Chevening Scholarships

To explore this opportunity, you are advised to apply via the programme’s portal (www.chevening.org/apply).

After logging in to the portal, one would be required to submit some documents, then awaits feedback.

Meanwhile, ASUU had been on strike for no less than six months, thereby paralysing the university’s acitivities across the country since February 2022.