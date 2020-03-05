Ametokun: Ondo State Emerges First State to Sign Bill into Law

Ondo State on Wednesday emerged as the first state in the South-west to sign the Amotekun Bill into law as the Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, signed the Ondo State Security Network and Amotekun Corps Bill into law with a clarification that the corps has nothing to do with politics.

The Houses of Assembly of the six states in the region had all passed the security outfit bill into law and are awaiting assent by the governors.

While signing the document at the Executive Council Chambers, Akeredolu warned against any political colouration of the outfit even as he reiterated that the Amotekun Corps shall be complementary and not independent of the operations and efforts of Nigeria’s security agencies.

He said: “We wish to reiterate that the Amotekun Corps is a child of necessity and was purely borne out of the need to explore other means of securing our forests and protecting all those who do legitimate business within the South-west region.

“For the umpteenth time, the Amotekun Corps is not an independent regional outfit but a complementary effort by the governors of the South-west to engender unity, peace and security.

“Most importantly, the corps shall not be allowed for political purposes; it has no business at political rallies just as the police must continue to discharge its obligations and responsibilities to the people.”

He thanked the House of Assembly for the promptness in the handling of the bill, saying their speed and thoroughness underscored the importance attached to the bill.

Source: THISDAY