American Business Council, Members Support FG in Fight Against Coronavirus

American Business Council, together with its members are implementing various measures aimed at supporting the Nigerian government in its campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement on Thursday disclosed that the Council which is made up of American businesses are making adjustments for their employees and customers by enabling remote working and online learning to promote social distancing, among other measures aimed at avoiding the spread of the virus.

“The Council also looks further to engaging the federal and state governments on ways the American Business Community can contribute to the overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Nigerian Economy,” the President of the American Business Council and Country General Manager IBM West Africa, Dipo Faulkner said.

The Secretariat recently held an Economic update for business and political leaders with a focus on how leaders can plan and provide for the future as a result of COVID 19.

Boston Consulting Group anchored this virtual meeting and the Council partnered with Abuja chamber of Commerce, Nigerian – American Chamber of Commerce and the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance.

“American Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GE, Bristol Scientific, MasterCard, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly Clark, Tolaram Group, Tropical General Investment, Mastercard and Google are ameliorating and supporting the Nigerian government as well as local enterprises in not only protecting businesses but also securing the livelihood of Nigerians.

“Some of these efforts made towards coronavirus include: Johnson and Johnson’s collaboration with the Pharmaceutical Trade association to see how they could provide some sort of assistance to the Federal Government.

Procter and Gamble’s support to Ogun, Oyo and Ekiti State with some of its hygiene products as well as media campaign to promote hand-washing.

“Tropical General Investment’s support to Lagos, Ogun State Government as well as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs with some of its products.

“Kimberly Clark and Tolaram Group supported the Lagos State Government with its products to support the needs of the isolation centres.

Kimberly Clark is finalizing plans to distribute free diapers to pediatric wards.”

It added: “Bristol Scientific is involved in the government response by supporting designated testing labs/facilities and available to advise on how resources can be best spent particularly when it comes to PCR labs/tests.

“Google continues to develop new resources to connect users to helpful information and resources. These include the expansion of our COVID-19 SOS Alerts, and YouTube Information Panels, as well as developing a website with resources dedicated to COVID-19 education and prevention.

“This is in addition to the free use of their video conferencing app Meet for all G suite Customers at no cost until July 1, 2020.”

