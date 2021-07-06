Amended Bill Bars Police in Lagos From Parading Crime Suspects

July 6, 2021 86

The Lagos House of Assembly on Monday passed an amended version of the Criminal Justice Law of the State barring the police from parading crime suspects before the media.

This was made known in a statement issued by the the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele.

At a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, the Section 9 (A) of the bill, which states that the police must from the commencement of the law refrain from parading any suspect before the media, was passed by a voice vote from majority of the lawmakers.

The bill, which also stipulates conditions under which the police can arrest without warrant, stated that a person must be reasonably suspected to unlawfully be in possession of firearms or other such dangerous instruments.

The bill stated that a person who is arrested “shall be given reasonable facilities for obtaining legal advice, bail or making arrangements for defence or release.”

It added that a suspect should be “accorded humane treatment, with the right to dignity of person; not be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment; be brought before the court as prescribed by this law or any other written law; or be released conditionally or unconditionally.”

The deputy speaker on behalf of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, directed the acting Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to send the bill to the governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for his assent.