fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Amended Act Empowers AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property

September 24, 20210134
AMCON Adopts New Debt Recovery Plan

The House of Representatives has empowered the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) with the ability to sell the properties of bank debtors with the amendment of its Act.

The amendment which passed the third reading also empowered the agency to trace and sell any property that had not been presented as security for the credit facility.

The House also approved that AMCON gets access to the special tribunal established by the Banks and Other Financial Institution Act for enforcement and recovery of eligible loans.

Also, the lawmakers reduced the tenure of the chief executive of the corporation from 10 years to five years, while the National Assembly will have the powers to extend the tenure by a maximum of five years.

The bill, which was sent to the House for concurrence by the Senate, however, removed state High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory from the list of courts where the corporation could prosecute its cases.

READ ALSO: Stock Exchange Record Bullish Run, With N11bn Gain

The bill redefined ‘court’ in the Act to mean the Federal High Court, the Special Tribunal for Enforcement and Recovery of Eligible Loans and other superior courts exercising appellate jurisdiction over the Federal High Court and the Special Tribunal for Enforcement and Recovery of Eligible Loans.

Subsection (1)(b) also states, “Any certification of sale or certificate of transfer of title executed by the Corporation in exercise of its powers under subsection (1) (a) above shall constitute a valid registrable instrument under all applicable land registration laws applicable in the Federation and in all land and corporate registries in the federation.”

Section 54 (1) and (2) read, “The corporation in the exercise of its discretion may decide to commence debt recovery actions at the Special Tribunal for Enforcement & Recovery of Eligible Loans set up under the provisions of S.102 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (Amendment 2020) and the Rules and Practice Direction of the Tribunal shall apply in such proceedings commenced by the Corporation.”

About Author

Amended Act Empowers AMCON To Sell Debtors’ Property
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Ambode Sacks 3 Commissioners COVERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
September 20, 20160141

Ambode Inaugurates 114 Roads

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lagos State has injected N19.4 billion into the construction of 114 inner roads, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said yesterday. The roads are spread across the 2
Read More
October 12, 20130168

Nutritional Value Of Bell Pepper In Meals

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Unique for its mild chilli taste which is capable of awakening the taste buds anytime, Bell pepper belongs to the chilli pepper family. Most Nigerian famili
Read More
AVIATIONNEWSLETTER
August 4, 20160279

Ethiopian Airline Launches New A350-900 Aircraft in Kano

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ethiopian Airline, on Wednesday, August 3, launched its new aircraft, Airbus A350-900 series, at theMalam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano. The
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.