AMCON Seizes Luxury Properties of 12 Debtors Owing FG ₦8.4 billion

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) friday moved against 12 debtors owing the federal government N8.4billion by seizing their multi-billion naira properties across Lagos.

The operation, which lasted hours, took place simultaneously in Lekki, Apapa, Ikeja, Somolu and Kosofe areas of Lagos.

The affected properties are: Elegant Court on Mobil Road Lekki. It houses 12 three-storey blocks of 72 luxury apartments, a tennis court and other facilities on 1.802 hectares.

A three-storey shopping complex on Mobil Road, Lekki, was also sealed.

Its occupants including three churches –Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dominion City and Living Word Arena – were also affected.

AMCON is also mandated to recover land measuring 1668.740 square metres along Kirikiri Road, Olodi Apapa, land measuring 4939.122 square metres on 98 Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun, lkeja and land at No. 21, Adaranijo Street, Bariga, Somolu.

Others are: a property at No. 1 Cortex Drive, off Kosofe Street, Ketu; a property at 2, Hilton Close, Off Allen Avenue, Ikeja, property at 24, Medoyin Street, Kosofe, Ketu (Cortex House) and

AMCON enforcement units and sheriffs of the Federal High Court protected by policemen sealed up the properties in execution of an April 11, 2019 order of Justice Rilwan Aikawa.

AMCON receiver manager’s counsel, Gbenga Dosunmu, said the debtors had refused to liquidate their debts despite all efforts and consultations to get them to do so.