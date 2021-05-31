fbpx
AMCON Battling 3,000 Debtors Over N5tn Debt

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

AMCON Battling 3,000 Debtors Over N5tn Debt

May 31, 2021088
AMCON Battling 3,000 Debtors Over N5tn Debt

The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON ) is currently enmeshed in court cases involving nearly 3,000 debtors in its bid to recover bad debts in various courts in the country.

This was made known on Sunday in a statement titled ‘Recovery for N5tn debt burden, AMP scheme pivotal – AMCON CEO’, after the duration of a two-day training for Asset Management Partners of debt recovery corporation which held in Lagos.

“The AMPs scheme of the government agency currently has about 6,000 Eligible Bank Assets at different stages of resolution and about 3,000 matters at various courts in the country,” the corporation said.

AMCON noted that through its partners, it was imperative that every case was properly captured as they progressed in the courts.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, AMCON, Mr. Ahmed Kuru, said five years after AMCON introduced the AMP initiative, it has served as a key resource in the recovery efforts of the corporation and vital to its success.

According to the AMCON statement, the corporation is making efforts to recover over N5tn from obligors that had remained unwilling to repay their debt.

READ ALSO: MTN, Airtel Top Data Depletion Complaints – Report

It said of this figure, the government agency had informed Nigerians that only 350 obligors alone accounted for N3.6tn, which was over 82 percent of the outstanding exposure.

If recovered, it said, it would be enough for the Federal Government to actualise a good number of projects such as roads, railways, electricity generation and distribution, hospitals, and the like across the country.

About Author

AMCON Battling 3,000 Debtors Over N5tn Debt
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
December 28, 20170101

Treasury Bills Worth N148billion to Mature This Week

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Market stays optimistic as treasury bills worth N148.16 billion is expected to mature this week via the primary market to provide the needed boost in financ
Read More
February 2, 2015494

Political Advertisements : NBC Goes Hard On Broadcasting Stations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In the heat of the upcoming elections, various forms of advertisements have been aired , some of which have been described as offensive, and have brought ab
Read More
April 21, 20160166

Otakikpo Marginal Field to Commence Operation in June

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Otakikpo marginal field in oil mining lease, OML, 11 is expected to kick off commercial production by end of second quarter of 2016. The oil field is ow
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.