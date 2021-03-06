Ambode Left Agege Bridge At 20% Completion – Sanwo-Olu

March 6, 2021 114

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, said the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge was at 20 per cent completion when he took over the project from his predecessor, Akinwumi Ambode, in May 2019.

At the unveiling of the completed bridge on Friday, Ambode, who started the 1.4 kilometre-long bridge in 2017, was conspicuously absent.

All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu; and other prominent politicians attended the inauguration of the Agege-Pen Cinema Bridge.

Ambode has not also been seen at any state function with Sanwo-Olu or Tinubu since he exited government in May 2019.

Sanwo-Olu said “In order to address the challenge of huge traffic burden, the immediate past administration initiated and commenced the construction of a precast and pre-stressed reinforced concrete of 1.4km dual-carriage flyover and ramp, with road works across the Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection.

“As of May 2019 when this administration was inaugurated, this project was at about 20 per cent progress.

“With the delivery of this bridge, which is complemented with traffic signalisation and drainage channels, we have resolved the perennial traffic arising from huge human and vehicular movement from Agege-Pen Cinema Intersection towards Abule Egba, Fagba, Oke Koto and Iyana Ipaja.”

The Governor said since road transportation remained crucial to economic growth and physical development, he believed the project would inject more life into socio-economic activities of people living and doing business in the area.

Tinubu expressed confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s leadership, noting that the Governor had stabilised and brought Lagos back on a focused journey, despite economic turbulence occasioned by Coronavirus and coordinated destruction of the state’s assets.

The APC National Leader, who described Sanwo-Olu as “a brilliant captain”, praised the collaboration between the executive and the legislative arms in the State.