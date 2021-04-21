Amazon To Establish Its E-Commerce HQ In South Africa

April 21, 2021 38

Cape Town, South Africa, is set to host Amazon’s African operations, a project that is estimated to be R4 billion.

The office space will sit on 60,000 sqm and would accommodate facilities such as a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference rooms, Business Insider reports.

Amazon’s establishment of its office space at the River Club in Cape Town will see the integration of its web and e-commerce businesses.

This news follows Twitter’s decision to establish its African presence in Ghana, leading to a debate revolving around the unwillingness of many big businesses to set up shop in Nigeria due to the business environment.

Speaking on the impact of the project development, the City mayor Dan Plato said “The planned mixed-use development will be a significant boost to the economy and the people of Cape Town in the aftermath of the national Covid-19 lockdown.”

Development is scheduled to occur in three phases over a period of three to five years.