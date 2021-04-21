fbpx
Amazon To Establish Its E-Commerce HQ In South Africa

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

Amazon To Establish Its E-Commerce HQ In South Africa

April 21, 2021038
Amazon To Establish Its E-Commerce HQ In South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, is set to host Amazon’s African operations, a project that is estimated to be R4 billion.

The office space will sit on 60,000 sqm and would accommodate facilities such as a 200-room hotel, gym, restaurants, and conference rooms, Business Insider reports.

Amazon’s establishment of its office space at the River Club in Cape Town will see the integration of its web and e-commerce businesses.

This news follows Twitter’s decision to establish its African presence in Ghana, leading to a debate revolving around the unwillingness of many big businesses to set up shop in Nigeria due to the business environment.

READ ALSO: Sugar Importation Quota Only For Firms With Backward Integration – Sugar Council

Speaking on the impact of the project development, the City mayor Dan Plato said “The planned mixed-use development will be a significant boost to the economy and the people of Cape Town in the aftermath of the national Covid-19 lockdown.”

Development is scheduled to occur in three phases over a period of three to five years.

About Author

Amazon To Establish Its E-Commerce HQ In South Africa
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 7, 2014068

Local Foodstuff Increases by 50% on Supermarkets’ Shelves

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investigations have revealed that  locally-grown and processed foods on the shelves of the megastores have increased by about 50 percent in the last two yea
Read More
Guinness Leads Top Gainers' Chart, As Stock Market Records Gains BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 3, 20200110

NSE Market Indices Surges by 0.18 percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investors sustained the positive trend of the market in mid-week trade on Wednesday as the market indices grew by 0.18 percent. The All Share Index rose by
Read More
October 1, 2013075

Jonathan Is Playing Politics With Lecturers’ Strike – ASUU

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has slammed President Goodluck Jonathan for criticising the strike by the university teachers. In a statemen
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.