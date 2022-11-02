Amazon Opens Office In Nigeria

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) has announced the opening of its first location in Lagos, Nigeria.

Amrote Abdella, the firm’s regional manager for Sub-Saharan Africa, stated on Tuesday that the office will strengthen its commitment to Africa.

“We are excited to open our first AWS office in Nigeria,” she said. “Lagos offers a highly skilled and creative talent pool, and the area is home to many fast-growing startups and notable Nigerian enterprises leading the way in digital innovation.”

Ms Abdella stated that the new Lagos office is part of AWS’s support for the country’s expanding number of customers and partners.

AWS, an Amazon subsidiary, provides clients worldwide with website hosting, backup, digital marketing, analytics, application integration, blockchain, networking, and other related services.

“We look forward to fostering the country’s pioneering spirit and helping our customers accelerate their digital transformation as they deliver innovative new products and services to the Nigerian community,” added Ms Abdella.

AWS Activate, according to Ms Abdella, provides entrepreneurs with the resources they need to get started on AWS, such as up to $100,000 in credits, training, support, and connections to incubators, accelerators, and venture capital firms.

According to her, AWS Academy helps university students and teachers gain knowledge and skills regarding AWS Cloud computing in order to accelerate cloud-related learning.

According to the regional manager, AWS Academy member institutions in Nigeria include Benin, Jos, and Igbinedion Universities.