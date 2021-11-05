fbpx

Amaechi Under Fire For Construction Of Modern Rail Line On Kano-Maradi Route

November 5, 2021054
Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project For Inauguration June 10 - Minister

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Land and Marine Transport has queried plans to construct a standard narrow gauge on Kano-Maradi Rail line as against the old narrow gauge.

The lawmakers made this observation after the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, presented his ministry’s 2022 budget proposal on Thursday.

While defending the budget, Ameachi said, “The construction of Kaduna -Kano Railways to link up the Abuja-Kaduna rail line has commenced.

“Survey and Design for Ibadan -Minna – Abuja is ongoing. Construction of the 284 kilometers Nigeria -Maradi (Niger Republic) standard gauged, rail line enabling interconnectivity with countries in the West Africa sub region for the promotion of trade and commerce.

“This important contribution by Nigeria would be mutually beneficial by adding to the economic growth of the two countries, Niger and Nigeria”

But responding to the Minister’s presentation, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Marine Transport, Senator Danjuma Goje and his House counterpart, Hon. Pat Azadu, kicked against the marginalisation of other regions of the country in the construction of rail lines.

Both Chairmen told the Minister of the need to construct uniform rail lines across the country instead of giving Kano-Maradi modern rail line and constructing old rail line to other regions.

Asadu who opened the floor after the Minister presented its budget to the Committee questioned the rationale for constructing modern rail line for one place and constructing old rail lines to other parts of the country.

He queried, “Why won’t you construct a narrow-gauge across the country so that we can develop equally. I can’t sit down and approve this. These are done with such impunity, my heart bleeds. This had been reoccurring.”

Senator Goje, in his reaction, also supported the observation of Asadu asking ”Why will you give us old rail line and spend a lot of money on standard gauge to Maradi?”

Ameachi, while responding to issues raised by the Committee said that the difference between the narrow gauge and standard gauge was speed, adding that the country may not get the be to standard gauge across the country.

According to him, the negotiation for a loan for the construction of Kano- Maradi standard gauge line is about to be completed.

On the economic justification for constructing the $1. 3 billion Kano-Maradi rail, Ameachi said the project was not based on sentiments but economic benefits for the country.

He said on completion of Kano-Maradi and Kano to Lagos railway, all national cargoes from Niger Republic, like uranium and gold, would be moved through Nigerian seaport from that corridor.

This, he said, would translate into huge economic benefits for Nigeria.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others.

