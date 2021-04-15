fbpx
Amaechi To Commission Freight Services on Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail Line

April 15, 2021
Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, will on Friday, April 16, flag off freight and haulage services on the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri rail line.

This will mark the opening of the rail line for goods and cargo movement.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Amaechi said: “This Friday, we’ll officially flag off freight services and haulage activities on the Warri-Itakpe rail line.”

The transportation ministry also retweeted from a user @Nk_Kiki announcing the flag off ceremony.

The Itakpe-Warri railway line which links Warri in Delta state to Ajaokuta in Kogi state was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on September 29, 2020.

The rail service has 12 stations with two located between Itakpe, Ajaokuta and Warri. They include Itakpe; Eganiy; Adobe; Itogbo; Agenebode; Uromi; Egehen; Igbanke; Agbor; Abraka; Okpara and Ujewu.

The station buildings were constructed by Julius Berger and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

Amaechi To Commission Freight Services on Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Rail Line
