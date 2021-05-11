Amaechi Forms Panel To Investigate Allegations Against Bala-Usman

May 11, 2021 178

The Federal Government has inaugurated a panel to investigate the policies and the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under the leadership of the suspended Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, charged the panel to confirm Bala-Usman’s compliance with extant laws and rules from 2016 till date while inaugurating the panel in Abuja on Monday.

The Federal Ministry of Transportation in a letter to the presidency had alleged that the NPA under the leadership of Bala-Usman failed to remit N165.32billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund from 2016 to 2020.

The ministry called for an investigation and audit of NPA’s accounts and further stated that there were unremitted deductions to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) by NPA that include N3,667,750,470; $148,845,745.04; €4,891,449.50; and £252,682.14.

Bala-Usman had, however, contested the contents in the FMoT’s letter and had denied allegations levelled against her by the ministry.

Listing the mandate of the panel, Amaechi said, “You should examine and investigate the administrative policies and strategies adopted by the managing director of NPA and confirm compliance with extant laws and rules from 2016 till date.

“Examine and investigate issues leading to the termination of pilotage and other contracts of NPA and confirm compliance with the terms of the respective contracts, court rulings and Presidential directives.

“Examine and investigate compliance with the communication channel as obtained in the public service. Examine and investigate the procurement of contracts from 2016 to date.

“Come up with suggestions and advice that would strengthen the operations of NPA and forestall such occurrences in future.”

Members of the panel include Suleiman Auwalu, Director, Maritime Services and Chairman of the team; Ben Omogo, Director, Organisation Design and Development, Co-Chairman.

Others include Hussani Adamu, Director, Procurement; Blessing Azorbo, Director, Legal Services; Mercy Ilori, Director, Transport Planning Coordination; Muhly-deen Awwal, Director, Human Resources Management; Gabriel Fan, Deputy Director, Legal Services, who serves as secretary of the committee.

Three employees of Human Resources Management are to serve as secretariat staff.

The panel was asked to take its time to investigate the issues, as no timeframe was mentioned by the minister for them to submit their findings.